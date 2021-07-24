THE Shiga Lakestars are setting lofty goals after the PBA gave the green light for Kiefer Ravena to see action inthe Japan B. League.

The team made the official announcement on Saturday that Kiefer Ravena will be joining the team in the top division of Japanese basketball, adding that the NLEX guard will be an asset to its bid to win a championship.

“We are very pleased to announce that Kiefer Ravena will join Shiga Lakestars after the Philippine Cup,” said the club in a statement.

“As a PG (point guard) who has international experience as a player of the Philippine National Team, we believe that Kiefer Ravena is an essential asset for Shiga Lakestars to advance to the Championship this season and to achieve continuous growth in order to enter the new B1 League starting in 2026.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kiefer Ravena

The PBA decision ended a stand-off after controversy erupted when Ravena signed a contract with the Lakestars while still under contract with NLEX.

Shiga is also confidet the Ravna's arrival will be beneficial to fans of Japanese basketball and Philippine basketball.

“We also believe that Kiefer Ravena's success in Japan will have a huge positive impact on basketball fans in Japan and the Philippines, as well as to young kids who dream of becoming international professional basketball athletes,” the club added.

Shiga will open hostilities in the 2021-2022 season of the B.League on October 2, incidentally against Kiefer's brothr Thirdy and the San-En Neophoenix.

Kiefer, however, will only leave for Shiga at the end of NLEX’s campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Lakestars added it will announce when Ravena will arrive in Japan.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.