Kieffer Alas, two other young Pinoys imbibe NBA Academy experience

YOUNG Kieffer Alas soaked in the experience of participating as one of only three Filipino players invited to participate in the just concluded NBA Academy Asia Development Camp held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Alas played and competed against 30 of the top young players from 14 countries during the four-day camp, where he was joined by compatriot Irus Chua and Henry Suico.

The La Salle-Zobel stalwart managed to hook up with fellow youth players from other countries whom he played against during his stint with Batang Gilas.

“Halos mga national youth players from foreign countries yung mga nakalaro nila, yung iba mga nakalaban na ni Kiefer before sa Batang Gilas,” said coach Louie Alas, father of the 6-foot-3 guard.

“Magandang experience talaga para sa mga bata, kasi yung iba malalaki at tsaka physical ng maglaro. At least bata pa lang, nasasanay na sila sa ganung mga banggaan.”

Alas, Chua, and Suico joined the skill development training, exhibition games, and off-court activities.

The camp was headed by NBA Global Academy technical director Marty Clarke and NBA Academy India technical director Scott Fleming.

Alas hopes the stint would pave the way for them to be invited in other NBA developmental programs in Asia especially the ‘Basketball Without Borders’ camp.