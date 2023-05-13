Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, May 14
    Basketball

    Kieffer Alas, two other young Pinoys imbibe NBA Academy experience

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Kieffer Alas NBA Academy Asia Development Camp

    YOUNG Kieffer Alas soaked in the experience of participating as one of only three Filipino players invited to participate in the just concluded NBA Academy Asia Development Camp held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

    Kieffer Alas on NBA Academy Asia Development Camp stint

    Alas played and competed against 30 of the top young players from 14 countries during the four-day camp, where he was joined by compatriot Irus Chua and Henry Suico.

    The La Salle-Zobel stalwart managed to hook up with fellow youth players from other countries whom he played against during his stint with Batang Gilas.

    “Halos mga national youth players from foreign countries yung mga nakalaro nila, yung iba mga nakalaban na ni Kiefer before sa Batang Gilas,” said coach Louie Alas, father of the 6-foot-3 guard.

    “Magandang experience talaga para sa mga bata, kasi yung iba malalaki at tsaka physical ng maglaro. At least bata pa lang, nasasanay na sila sa ganung mga banggaan.”

    Kieffer Alas NBA Academy Asia Development Camp

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Alas, Chua, and Suico joined the skill development training, exhibition games, and off-court activities.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The camp was headed by NBA Global Academy technical director Marty Clarke and NBA Academy India technical director Scott Fleming.

      Alas hopes the stint would pave the way for them to be invited in other NBA developmental programs in Asia especially the ‘Basketball Without Borders’ camp.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again