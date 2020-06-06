Kenneth Duremdes says MPBL will play remainder of Lakan Cup

THE Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is determined to finish the remainder of the Lakan season.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes revealed plans to hold the remaining games of the season, stalled at the division finals stage, under one roof.

"We're planning to have one venue lang," he told Cedelf Tupas in the Crossover Pod.

"May mga hotels around it para safe lahat. Madali i-quarantine and madali siyang mabantayan in short."

The playoffs were halted in March following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country.

Games left unplayed were the Game Three duels in the Division Finals which pitted defending champion San Juan Knights-Go for Gold and Makati Super Crunch in the North and Davao Occidental Tigers-Cocolife and Basilan Steel-Jumbo Plastic in the South.

Both games were slated to be played last March 14 before the league decided to indefinitely suspend operations.

The winners of the Division Finals clash in a best-of-five series to dispute the Lakan Cup title.

Continue reading below ↓

Duremdes has yet to divulge details and disclose where the games will be played.

"Actually nakakapanghinayang. One-week delay lang tayo o one week short lang tayo, wala sanang problema. Hindi na sana natin aantayin kung kailan puwede i-schedule, kung kailan papayag ang government," said Duremdes, the 1998 PBA MVP.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The amiable executive vowed action will get going action once government allows contact sports to resume.

"Yes, that’s really the plan of the league. Definitely, we will finish the Lakan Season, yung remaining games natin," he said, wary of the stringent measures the regional league must take to put a fitting bookmark to the season.

"We have to check the guidelines talaga truly and properly kasi mahirap na sablay ka dyan, patay tayo. So aside from that, kailangan mo ng medical experts dyan, kailangan mo ng clearance sa DOH, kung anong guidelines nila, anong guidelines ng IATF, anong requirements nung LGU na magho-host. So yung liga, marami pang titignan yan, marami pang aasikasuhin."

Continue reading below ↓

"But definitely, the plan of the league is one venue lang tayo kasi more or less one-week tournament na lang yan e. And given the chance then tatapusin natin. Tatapusin natin siya."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.