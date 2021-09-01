Ken Tuffin to play for Wellington Saints in NZ NBL 3x3

KEN Tuffin will once again suit up for the Wellington Saints as the 2021 NZ NBL champions aim to extend their dominance in the 2021 NZ NBL 3X3 Schick Cup.

The Fil-Kiwi sniper has been named team captain of the 3x3 team seeing action in the tournament set Oct. 14 to 16 in Invercargill.

Wellington, picking seventh in the draft on Wednesday, selected 18-year-old 6-foot-8 prospect Tafara Gapare in the first round.

Wellington also selected winger Jake McKinley, formerly of the Manawatu Jets, at No. 14 in the second round and Rangimarie Mita at No. 25 in the third round.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ken Tuffin with the Wellington Saints

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Tuffin isn't the only player with Filipino blood suiting up in the 3x3 tourney.

Richie Rodger, who attended University of the East, is tasked to lead the Otago Nuggets.

Otago selected Hawke's Bay Hawks banger Jordan Hunt as the fourth overall pick, while also adding mainstay guard Pafe Momoisea at No. 17 and Manawatu guard Nikau McCullough at no. 30.

Tom Ingham was the surprise top pick of the draft as he stayed with the Nelson Giants, while following suit were Hyrum Harris to Northland United at no. 2 and Derone Raukawa to the Hawke’s Bay Hawks at no. 3.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.