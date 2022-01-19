Ken Tuffin teams up with Francis Mulvihill in NZNBL 3x3

KEN Tuffin will have a new cast with him when the Wellington Saints see action in the New Zealand National Basketball League's Schick 3X3 Cup this February.

The Filipino-New Zealander shooter will still be the captain for the defending NZNBL champions in the halfcourt tournament rescheduled to Feb. 10 to 12 at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

Joining Tuffin in the lineup will be new signing Francis Mulvihill. Also a Filipino-New Zealander, Mulvihill studied in Enderun College and teamed up with Tuffin and the Taranaki Mountainairs in the 2020 season.

Ken Tuffin is captain of the Wellington 3x3 team.

PHOTO: Wellington Saints

Also part of the Wellington roster are holdover Quintin Bailey and newcomer Emmerson Potts-Broughton.

Tafara Gapare, the 18-year-old, 6-foot-8 Kiwi prospect, has left for the US in hopes of chasing his NBA dreams, while Rangimarie Mita was taken out of the roster.

Jake McKinley, meanwhile, perished in a car crash back in December.

Nine other teams seeking to earn the 3x3 title to start the year.

