Ken Tuffin solid as Wellington opens NZ NBL season with 22-point rout of Otago

KEN Tuffin and the rest of the Wellington Saints were on fire as they opened the 2021 NBL season with a blazing 22-point blowout of the Otago Nuggets, 95-73, Saturday at Edgar Centre.

The Fil-Kiwi gunner out of Far Eastern University was happy to pick his spots as he finished with five points, three rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes in the game which was touted as the battle of the champions.

Tuffin, though, was a positive presence for Wellington, the 2019 NZ NBL titlist, as he was a plus-19 on the court for the Saints, whose energy on both ends of the floor stymied the Nuggets, who were the winners of the 2020 NBL Showdown.

PHOTO: Screenshot from NBL New Zealand coverage

Couple Wellington's relentless defense with its precise sniping, going 13-of-28 from beyond the arc, and you get this dominant season opener on the road.

Dion Prewster was unstoppable in the victory with his 31 points on 3-of-6 shooting from threes, to go with seven assists and five rebounds, while Kerwin Roach joined him in the party with his 19 points, four steals, three boards, and two assists as the Saints had a triumphant return to the New Zealand league after skipping last season's tilt.

With Prewster and Roach setting the pace, Wellington used a 26-point second frame to break away with a 57-38 halftime lead and stretched its edge to as high as 33, 89-56, with a Prewster three with 8:20 left to play.

Former La Salle big man Taane Samuel added nine points and five rebounds, Tohi Smith-Milner chipped in nine points, six boards, and three assists, and 7-foot-2 Jamaican center Romaro Gill had six points and six rebounds in the Saints win.

Continue reading below ↓

Wellington will make its home opener on Friday at the TSB Bank Arena against the Canterbury Rams.

Otago leaned on Isaiah Moss, who had 20 points and six rebounds in the defeat.

Sam Timmins, also scored 18 points, nine boards, and two assists, Joshua Aitcheson had 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while University of the East guard Richie Rodger only mustered two points and three dimes for the Nuggets.

