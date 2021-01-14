Ken Tuffin signs with Wellington Saints ahead of second NZ NBL season

KEN Tuffin has signed up with Wellington Saints as the Fil-Kiwi braces for his second season in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL).

The team announced the news on Thursday, bolstering its wings ahead of the 2021 season.

"It is great to be back in my hometown to play for the Wellington Saints, a club with an amazing reputation, I'm blessed to be able to put on the singlet," said Tuffin in a news release.

"The growth I can achieve with the club and under Zico is an awesome opportunity and I look forward to progressing my career further and getting out to contribute to my local community."

Tuffin posted 9.2 points on 43-percent shooting from threes, to go with 4.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes through 15 games for the Taranaki Mountainairs, making it as far as the semifinals.

Back in December, the 6-foot-5 sniper announced his decision to forego his final playing year for Far Eastern University and decided to stay in New Zealand in hopes of improving his skills and hopefully, entering the PBA Rookie Draft next year.

Wellington skipped the 2020 Sal's NBL Showdown last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, opting to focus on the upcoming season.

And Tuffin's addition is just another positive development for the Saints.

"It’s pleasing to add a Wellington local, Kenneth Tuffin, to the Saints’ playing roster for the 2021 New Zealand National Basketball League season," said coach Zico Coronel.

"Kenneth is a young player who is hungry to learn and improve. He showed in 2020 at the Showdown that he shoots the ball efficiently, offers size and athleticism as a guard - which aids him finishing on the interior and when rebounding - and that he is a willing versatile defender. We’re excited for Kenneth to add these attributes and more to our mix as we continue to build our roster."

In Wellington, Tuffin will team up with former La Salle big man Taane Samuel, who previously played for the Manawatu Jets.

The Saints are the most decorated team in the NZ NBL, winning 11 titles since the league had its inaugural season in 1982.