Ken Tuffin shows rebounding prowess in Wellington rout of Nelson

THE Wellington Saints continued to show their pedigree in the 2021 NZ NBL season, taking down the Nelson Giants, 95-69, Saturday at TSB Bank Arena.

Former La Salle forward Taane Samuel powered Wellington's 34-point third quarter pullaway to flip the game from a 39-all deadlock at halftime to a commanding 73-57 lead to easily claim its fourth straight victory and stay at the top of the standings.

Samuel shot a blistering 5-of-7 shooting from distance to lead the Saints with 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the win.

Dion Prewster added 14 points, four assists, and three boards, Kerwin Roach Jr. also did his share with 12 points, nine rebounds, six dimes, and three steals, and Tohi Smith-Milner got 10 points, nine boards, and five assists in the win.

Ken Tuffin also did his share, going 1-of-3 from rainbow country to notch seven points, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and three steals off the bench.

Wellington remains in point from behind the arc, shooting 13-of-30 for an efficient 43-percent clip, while also taking hold of a lead as high as 27, 92-65 after a Karl Robinson split from the line with 1:39 remaining

The undefeated Saints continue their homestand on Friday against the Franklin Bulls (3-2).

Hunter Hale paced Nelson (1-3) with 26 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the loss.

Donte Ingram chimed in 14 points, as Nicolas Trathen scored 11 in the Giants loss.

