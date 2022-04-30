Ken Tuffin scores 21 but Wellington bows to Southland

KEN Tuffin poured 21 points but Wellington's title retention bid got off to a horrendous start as the Saints lost to the Southland Sharks, 117-81, in the New Zealand NBL on Friday at ILT Stadium Southland.

Tuffin went 3 for 6 from deep, and had three assists and two rebounds but a the Saints' 33-15 start spelled doom for the defending champions.

Rangimarie Dougall-Mita added 19 points, three steals, two boards, and two assists, Johnny Helu had 11 points, five dimes, and three rebounds, and Francis Mulvihill and Joshua Tutagalevao had 10 each in the loss.

Wellington vs Otago

Wellington continues its road trip on Saturday against the Otago Nuggets.

Alonzo Burton paced Southland with 26 PTS on a sizzling 8-of-8 three point shooting, while Mojave King got 23 points built from four treys, to go with eight rebounds.

It was a statement game for the Sharks which made it to the semifinals last season.

