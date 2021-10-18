Longer wait for Ken Tuffin as NZ NBL 3x3 tilt rescheduled

KEN Tuffin will have to wait a little bit longer before he can see action for the Wellington Saints anew as the 2021 New Zealand NBL Schick 3X3 Cup has been moved to December.

The league announced the changes in schedule, moving the competitions set originally from Oct. 14 to 16 to its new dates from Dec. 3 and 4 at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

"With more than half of our Schick Cup players, staff and officials based in Auckland there is no way we can proceed on our original dates in October. The current restrictions prevent us from being able to travel. This is a large event with well over a hundred elite-level athletes involved," said NZ NBL general manager Justin Nelson.

Ken Tuffin is the Saints 3x3 skipper.

Tuffin, the Filipino-New Zealander who played for Far Eastern University, has been named as team captain of the Wellington 3x3 team.

He will team up with 18-year-old, 6-foot-8 prospect Tafara Gapare who Wellington picked seventh overall in the draft, as well as Jake McKinley and Rangimarie Mita.

The Saints reigned supreme in the 5-on-5 game, capturing the 2021 crown last July after outlasting the Hawke's Bay Hawks in the knockout championship game.

