Ken Tuffin remains in freezer as NZ NBL reschedules 3x3 Cup anew

KEN Tuffin's wait will have to be a little bit longer as the New Zealand National Basketball League's Schick 3X3 Cup has been postponed anew to February 2022.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Auckland, Waikato, and Northland, as well as the increased cancellation of flights over the next six weeks, the League has made the decision to postpone the Schick 3X3 Cup," the league said in a statement.

This was the second time that the event set at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill was rescheduled, still owing to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country, with the event now set for Feb. 10 to 12.

It was originally scheduled to be held from Oct. 14 to 16 and was moved to Dec. 3 and 4.

Tuffin was named as the captain of the Wellington Saints for the halfcourt games, hopeful to rub off the team's success from the five-a-side game to the 3x3 court.

Also part of the Saints roster for the event are 18-year-old, 6-foot-8 prospect Tafara Gapare who was picked seventh overall in the draft, together with Jake McKinley and Rangimarie Mita.

Wellington is also undergoing changes in the offseason as head coach Zico Coronel left the team to serve as an assistant for Paul Henare in Shimane Susanoo Magic in the Japan B.League.

Coronel steered the Saints to the 2021 NBL crown, turning back the Hawke's Bay Hawks in the knockout championship game last July.

Replacing his post is New Zealand Tall Ferns head coach Guy Molloy, who is also coaching the Melbourne Boomers in the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) in Australia.

