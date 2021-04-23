Ken Tuffin relishes homecoming as Wellington begins NZ NBL campaign

FOR Ken Tuffin, his new start with the Wellington Saints will be a homecoming of sorts as he gets a chance to play for his hometown club.

"It's always been a dream to play for my hometown Wellington," said the Fil-Kiwi gunner, who is bracing for his second season in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL).

It's a dream come true for Tuffin, who graduated high school from St. Pat's College in Silverstream before he took his act to the Philippines to play for Far Eastern University in the UAAP.

He was drafted 44th overall in the 2020 NZ NBL Draft and played last season with the Taranaki Mountainairs, where he averaged 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.

But it isn't just that as he'll also be reunited with coach Kenny McFadden, who is an assistant coach for the Saints.

McFadden, it turns out, was a big reason why the 6-foot-4 forward is playing hoops rather than rugby or cricket.

"Our assistant coach Kenny was the one who introduced me to the game. He was there in the camp when FEU first came over to scout and recruit me in 2015," Tuffin recalled.

Now, they get a chance to strike gold with the return of Wellington in the competitions.

The Saints are looked at as one of the top teams in the New Zealand local league, winning the crown in the 2019 season before skipping last year's shortened tilt.

Wellington gets its shot at redemption with a youthful crew, which only doesn't have Tuffin but also former La Salle big man Taane Samuel, Tall Blacks' Dion Prewster, and imports in 7-foot-2 Jamaican Romaro Gill and former Texas guard Kerwin Roach.

Champion mentor Zico Coronel will be calling the shots for the Saints as they begin their campaign on Saturday against the Otago Nuggets at the Edgar Centre.

It's a pressure-packed situation for anyone, but Tuffin knows better to focus on his role with the team.

"The Saints are a dominant team and anything less than a title is considered a disappointment," he said. "I know my role playing alongside elite one-on-one players. But I will always be there to shoot and play defense, just picking my spots to shine."

