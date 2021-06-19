Ken Tuffin recaptures touch vs former team as Wellington rebounds

THE Wellington Saints hammered down on cellar-dwelling Taranaki Mountainairs, dealing a 26-point beatdown, 89-63, Saturday in the 2021 NZ NBL season at TSB Bank Arena.

Fil-Kiwi shooter Ken Tuffin recaptured his touch from deep as he fired 13 points on 2-of-3 shooting from distance, to go with six rebounds and a steal at the expense of his former team.

Tohi Smith-Milner led Wellington with 15 points, four boards, three steals, and two assists as six players scored in double digits for the Saints to improve to a 9-2 card.

Leon Henry added a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in his second game in tow, Ezrah Vaigafa chimed in 11 points built on three treys, to go with six boards, and Dion Prewster had 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the win.

The Saints were just ruthless as they broke the game wide open in the first half, taking a 39-17 lead after a Kael Robinson layup at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter and never lost hold of the lead, which swelled to its highest at 31, 87-56, after a Taane Samuel bucket in the final 3:36.

Wellington shot 11-of-32 from distance, while also bullying Taranaki down low and winning the battle of the boards, 48 to 28.

The Saints return on the road on Friday against the Nelson Giants (5-7) at Trafalgar Centre.

Tai Wynyard led the Mountainairs with 15 points and four assists in the loss, which kept them at the bottom of the standings at 1-10.

Marcel Jones notched 11 points, five boards, three assists, and two blocks, as Baxter Fenwick got 10 points and two boards off the bench.

Enderun guard Francis Mulvihill also got seven points on 1-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc, aside from his four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the losing cause.

