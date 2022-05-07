Ken Tuffin checked as defending champs start season at 0-2

KEN Tuffin was held to just five points as the Wellington Saints suffered their second straight defeat in the 2022 NZ NBL season, falling to the Otago Nuggets, 83-61, Saturday at Edgar Centre.

The Fil-Kiwi gunner only shot 1-of-5 from deep while also committing five turnovers to negate his three rebounds and two steals and sink to a 0-2 record.

Michael Smith paced the defending champions in the losing cause with 15 points, six boards, and three dimes, Taane Samuel contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jordan Ngatai had 11 and five in the loss.

The Saints just couldn't keep up with the firepower of the Nuggets which shot a sky-high 53-percent from the field.

Wellington will try to rebound on May 16 against newcomer Auckland Tuatara.

Sam Timmins fired 26 points to star for Otago,as Keith Williams scored 15.

