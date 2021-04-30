Ken Tuffin on target with three treys as Wellington goes 2-0

KEN Tuffin waxed hot and buried three three-pointers as the Wellington Saints shot down the Canterbury Rams, 95-74, to remain unbeaten in the 2021 NBL season Friday at TSB Bank Arena.

Not even a delay caused by a fire alarm could stop the 2019 NZ NBL champions from having a triumphant homecoming as they started a five-game homestand with this dominant 21-point rout.

Tuffin bounced back from a uneventful debut and went 3-of-5 from deep to finish with 13 points to go with one rebound in his 24 minutes of play off the bench, helping Wellington improve to 2-0.

His contributions proved valuable as the Saints held off a third-quarter fightback that saw the lead go down to nine, 72-63.

Wellington responded with a furious 9-0 assault to restore order at 81-63 with 7:38 remaining and cruise to another easy conquest after going 9-of-19, an excellent 47-percent from rainbow country.

Dion Prewster once again showed the way for the Saints with his 31 points, five boards, three steals, and two assists, while Kerwin Roach poured in 18 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the win.

Romaro Gill also flexed his brute force down low, nabbing 17 points and seven rebounds to make up for the sub-par showing of former La Salle big man Taane Samuel, who only had three points and three boards in 30 minutes of action.

Wellington takes a week-long break before facing off against Southland Sharks (2-0) next Friday in an early battle of unbeaten teams.

Deshon Taylor unloaded 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with seven assists, three steals, and two rebounds in Canterbury's season debut.

Jack Salt added 16 points and five rebounds, while Quinton Bailey got 12 points and three boards in the Rams defeat.