Carino finally joins B2 League's Aomori after clearing quarantine

KEMARK Carino is finally ready to see action for the Aomori Wat's in the second division of the Japan B.League.

The team has posted a photo of the San Beda center ahead of his first game this weekend.

Carino missed the first six games of Aomori as it stumbled to a 1-5 record, finally breaking through last Sunday after a 77-69 win over Bambitious Nara.

The Wat's are hitting the road to play the Kagawa Five Arrows (4-2) on a two-game roadtrip this weekend at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

With Gilas, Kemark Carino has averages of 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block in 13.6 minutes in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Carino is expected to bolster the Aomori frontline where he will team up with former TNT import Michael Craig.

The 6-foot-8 Carino averaged 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block in 13.6 minutes for the Philippines in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old is hoping to show improvements from his final year with the Red Lions, where he only registered 2.0 points and 1.4 boards in 5.4 minutes last NCAA Season 95 as he played behind Cameroonian center Donald Tankoua.

