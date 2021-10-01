Kemark Carino-less Aomori falls to Fukuoka in season opener

RIZING Zephyr Fukuoka started its campaign in the 2021-22 B.League second division with a dominant 91-73 victory over the Aomori Wat's Friday at Teriha Sekisui House Arena.

Former TNT import Jerome Jordan helped the home team's fiery 11-0 start which later on turned to a 22-6 advantage to set the tone for the wire-to-wire victory.

Jordan, who played six games for the then-Tropang Texters in the 2013 PBA Commissioner's Cup before being shipped out for Tony Mitchell, finished with 13 points and five rebounds in the season opener for Fukuoka in a game where it led by as much as 26, 40-14, in the second frame.

Gerald Beverly was also hot off the bench for Rizing Zephyr with his 22 points on 8-of-11 free throw shooting, to go with two boards, Aiki Tanno also drilled all of his six triples for 18 points, and Stedmon Lemon just missed out on a triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

Aomori leaned on another former TNT import in Michael Craig in the losing effort.

Craig, who spent three games with the KaTropa before the arrival of Glen Rice Jr. in the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup, topped the Wat's with 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Kemark Carino still in quarantine

Aomori is still awaiting the arrival of Filipino import Kemark Carino, who is currently undergoing his mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Hayate Komasawa shot 4-of-7 from deep for his 18 points and three assists, as Renaldo Dixon got 12 points, eight boards, and two assists in the defeat.

The two teams face off anew on Saturday to wrap up their opening weekday assignment.

