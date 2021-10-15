Kemark Carino completes Japan quarantine, but debut will have to wait

KEMARK Carino still won't be suiting up for the Aomori Wat's this weekend in the Japan B.League despite completing his mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Carino's handlers at Titan Management Group confirmed that the San Beda slotman is already in Japan and is cleared to finally join his new club's trainings.

Unfortunately, he will remain on the sidelines when the winless Aomori side, holding a 0-4 card, hosts Bambitious Nara (1-3) at Flat Hachinohe this weekend.

Carino debuts on the road

His debut is expected to be next weekend when the Wat's visit the Kagawa Five Arrows at Takamatsu City Gymnasium on Oct. 23 and 24, which means that Carino will be one of the last Filipinos to see action this season, the other two being in the first division.

Javi Gomez de Liano is expected to clear his quarantine this week and be available for the Ibaraki Robots' home game against the San-En NeoPhoenix, where he will meet Gilas Pilipinas teammate Thirdy Ravena, at Adastria Mito Arena next weekend.

Matthew Aquino will also be cleared to play for the Shinshu Brave Warriors in the same time frame when they visit Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena in Maishima.

