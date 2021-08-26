Korean league's rule change opens door for Filipino players

WILL Korea be the next destination of choice for young Filipino ballers?

The window sure is opening up as the Korean Basketball League is looking to expand its Asian Players Quota program starting in the 2022-23 season under the Re:bound KBL initiative spearheaded by new president Kim Hee Ok.

Under the league's current set-up, KBL's Asian quota is only limited to Japanese players. Only one team in Wonju DB Promy had availed of the opportunity, signing shooter Nakamura Taichi last year.

Just like in the Japan B.League, these players are counted as locals and will not take the place of one of the two imports KBL clubs can sign.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Though the league has yet to reveal specifics, it's widely expected to be implemented in the same manner as the Japanese B.League, which now accepts players from Korea, China, the Philippines, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia.

Filipinos have made the most of the opportunity, with six players already inking deals in Japan starting with Thirdy Ravena joining San-En NeoPhoenix last year.

Continue reading below ↓

Since then, his brother Kiefer (Shiga Lakestars), Bobby Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots) are set to debut this season in the first division, while Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) and Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's) will play in the second division.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PBA imports take act to Japan

A number of former PBA imports have already taken theit act to Korea, led by Ra Gun-A (formerly Ricardo Ratliffe of the Jeonju KCC Egis), Allen Durham (Suwon KT Sonicboom), and Denzel Bowles (Anyang KGC).

Aside from expanding its Asian Player Quota, the KBL bared plans to promote more international competitions, raise the salary cap on foreign players, improve the soft cap utilization, and focus on financial soundness and administrative efficiency.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.