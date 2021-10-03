KATH Araja scored 16 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as the Quezon Lady Spartans finally claimed their first victory, defeating Pacific Water Queens, 69-54, on Sunday in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Araja drilled three of her triples in the fourth period to lead the way for the Lady Spartans, who had lost their first three games.

The former Adamson University player also had eight assists and four steals. Her stepback three at the seven-minute mark of the fourth gave the Spartans a 60-44 lead after they only led by nine, 49-40, entering the final period.

Jade Valenzuela had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Kristine Duran added 13 points for Quezon, which lost to Taguig, 58-50, last Saturday.





Jollina Go scored 22 points and Snow Penaranda had another double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Queens, who are now at 0-4 and at the bottom of the standings.

The scores:

Quezon 69 – Araja 16, Valenzuela 14, Duran 13, Iida 6, Ventura 6, Faraon 4, Taroja 4, De Austria 2, Razalo 2, Tupaz 1, Nadres 1, Jimenez 0, Naynes 0.

Pacific Water 54 – Go 22, Penaranda 16, Adriano 6, Buendia 4, Villaflores 4, Balasta 2, Sebastian 0, Cortizano 0, Taller 0, Alba 0, Payac 0, Bilbao 0, Mamaril 0.

Quarterscores: 16-14; 33-30; 49-40; 69-54.

