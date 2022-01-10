Brickman's Kaohsiung still No. 1 as Heading's Taichung rips Tiongson's Taoyuan

KAOHSIUNG Aquas kept their spot at the top of the T1 League with a masterful 96-83 win over the Tainan TSG GhostHawks Sunday at Kaohsiung Arena.

Jason Brickman was a positive presence anew for the home team with his 12 points, nine assists, four steals, and two rebounds to steer his side to their fourth straight win and stay at the pole position at 8-1.

Hu Long-mao had his best game to date with his 29 points on 5-of-13 shooting from deep, to go with 17 boards, three steals, and two assists.

Lithuanian center Mindaugas Kupsas also nabbed a double-double with his 22 points, 12 boards, and two blocks, while Ferrakohn Hall got nine points and four rebounds in the win.

Kaohsiung will try to preserve this streak when it plays the cellar-dwelling Taoyuan Leopards on Saturday at Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

The Aquas' all-around attack negated the superb showing from Chinese Taipei naturalized player Will Artino, who led Tainan with 27 points and 15 rebounds in the losing cause.

Jordan Chatman chipped in 18 points, eight boards, and two assists, while Charles Garcia got 14 points, seven boards, and two dimes for the GhostHawks, which sunk to a 2-5 record.

Meanwhile, the Taichung Wagor Suns snapped their three-game skid with a 101-74 drubbing of the Taoyuan Leopards at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading drained three of his nine three-point attempts for his 22 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals to cap off Taichung's six-game homestand and rise to a 3-5 card.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini led the charge for the Suns with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal, as Ting Sheng-ju got 15 points, six assists, and three boards in the victory.

Those efforts stymied Caelan Tiongson's 27-point, 17-rebound night as Taoyuan lost its third consecutive game to remain at the bottom of the standings at 1-6.

Troy Williams helped the Leopards' cause with 11 points and eight boards, but no other player scored in double figures for their side.

Taichung and Taoyuan will once again face off on Sunday, this time at the Leopards' home floor.

