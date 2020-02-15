Kai Sotto wastes no time making an impression at BWB camp

KAI Sotto wasted no time learning the tricks of the trade in the NBA as he had a chance to chat with NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

Sotto is part of the 64 boys and girls participating in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, which is hosting the top high school age campers from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Siakam, a late-bloomer from Cameroon, is a BWB alumni and serves as one of the coaches in the camp, alongside Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards, Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics, and Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls.

One of Sotto's early highlights at camp was the chance to pick Siakam's brain.

"Sometimes it’s not the game on the court it’s the life that the game brings you. Learn from those that walked before you," he posted on his Twitter account on Saturday (Manila time) after the meeting with Siakam.

Continue reading below ↓

And he wasted no time turning heads in the three-day camp in Chicago.

Take a look at this video: