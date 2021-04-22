Big-oriented NBL an 'excellent match' as Kai follows paths of Longley, Bogut

TAB Baldwin is delighted to learn that of all the places Kai Sotto can take his act to, the Filipino prodigy is heading to Australia.

"My first impression on the announcement is what a great thing for Kai and what a great thing for Adelaide as well. I think this is an excellent match," the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director said on Wednesday.

Baldwin's stamp of approval shouldn't come as a surprise as he himself knows what the stint with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) can do for the 7-foot-3 center.

One look at the history books should explain why the American-Kiwi mentor called this partnership as "an excellent marriage."

"When you look at the Aussie NBL and you consider the history of that league, you’ve got a litany of big men who have come directly from that league into the NBA," he said.

Luc Longley, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, headlines the list as he spent 10 years in the league while also having stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and the New York Knicks.

Not far behind is Andrew Bogut, the top pick of the 2005 NBA Draft and enjoyed a 14-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and even won an NBA championship in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors.

The long list also included David Andersen, who played for the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleand Hornets from 2009 to 2011; Mark Bradtke, who spent a season with the Philadelphia 76ers from 1996 to 1997; and Nathan Jawai, who suited up for Toronto and Minnesota from 2008 to 2010.

"This litany of big men has created a tradition in that league, and that league does play well to the big man’s game. It hasn’t completely gone the way that a lot of basketball has to the guard-dominated game as the big men of Australia are still featured in their play," said Baldwin.

This significant difference, a deviation from the new trend of the guard-oriented play, is just the environment that Sotto needs, the mentor believes, to be able to continue improving on his game.

"It bodes very well for Kai’s development in the future. What coach Conner [Henry] talked about within these Australian NBL franchises is their development capabilities for players are outstanding. You’ve heard Conner talk about the physical development of Kai, and how important that is, I would absolutely 100-percent endorse that," continued Baldwin.

With everything in place, Baldwin now puts the onus on Sotto to take full advantage of this new path to be able to truly reach his potential.

"It’s gonna be a huge challenge for Kai, and I really gotta commend the maturity of the decision, really stepping up to a situation which is going to be very tough for him. But I think that it’s going to be wonderful for his development," he said.

