Kai Sotto sits out another Adelaide 36ers preseason game

KAI Sotto won't be playing for the Adelaide 36ers against the Tasmania JackJumpers on Sunday in the NBL Blitz preseason games at Ulverstone Sports and Leisure Centre.

The team announced that the 19-year-old was experiencing soreness and will once again be rested as coach CJ Bruton continues to shuffle his roster ahead of the Dec. 3 season opener.

Bruton said he is managing the minutes of Sotto in the preseason as he wants the Filipino teen to be at 100 percent when the season starts.

"I don't think he won't be playing very much between now and the start of the season, but that's all just building towards him just being healthy. When you're 19 years old and you're a kid, there's a lot of things that you need to do to look after yourself and we're just making sure that we have the best Kai available for game one and moving forward," he said.

"Caring for every player as if they're your kid and your prized possession, you want to make sure that he's as healthy as possible and if there's anything that they need to discuss or we need to work through or manage at different times throughout the season, we treat everyone with the same care and love that you would if for any employee."

Bruton noted the attitude the 7-foot-3 big man brings in practice and how he held himself in that first preseason game against the Cairns Taipans, where he finished with seven points and five rebounds.

"I love what he brings. I love the kid. I think he's been brought up the right way, taught the game the right way, and it shows by his character within the group. His movement and play on the fly, it's the stuff that I've expected and seen. It's not until you get to see him in action with everybody on the floor but he is everything that he's cracked out to be. I think we'll see a lot of great things throughout the season," he said.

"Again, I love the kid, and I think there's a chance for him to play significant minutes in this group. He's shown that on his fight every day at practice and it's just about managing and making sure that all the pieces are available and we're able to play at a high level and I think that he'll contribute significantly to this team and the team's success going forward."

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from Sotto, also sitting out the game against Tasmania is Todd Withers, who is also experiencing soreness, while Tad Dufelmeier will be a game-time decision.

Going back to action for the 36ers are Daniel Johnson as he gets a chance to team up with young guns Isaac Humphries and Mojave King, as well as NBA veterans Cameron Bairstow and Dusty Hannahs.

It's still unclear if Sotto will be reactivated for Adelaide's final preseason games, with the 36ers playing the Perth Wildcats anew on Friday at Elphin Sports Centre and against the Brisbane Bullets next Sunday at MyState Bank Arena.

