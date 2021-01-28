Full list of Ignite games in NBA G League bubble. How many will Kai miss?

KAI Sotto won't be with Ignite when it makes its NBA G League debut on Feb. 10.

The league released its full schedule on Thursday, with the select team bannered by top prospects Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga getting their baptism of fire against Jeremy Lin and the Santa Cruz Warriors on Feb. 10 inside the Orlando bubble.

Ignite, together with the 17 other teams, will play 15 games for the regular season which will last until March 6.

After the Warriors, Ignite will take on Oklahoma City Blue on Feb. 12, Raptors 905 on Feb. 13, Iowa Wolves on Feb. 15, Erie Bayhawks on Feb. 17, Westchester Knicks on Feb. 18, Greensboro Swarm on Feb. 21, Long Island Nets on Feb. 22, Memphis Hustle on Feb. 24, Salt Lake City Stars on Feb. 26, and Canton Charge on Feb. 27.

The select team wraps up its schedule against Delaware Blue Coats on March 1, Agua Caliente Clippers on March 3, Rio Grande Valley Vipers on March 4, and Austin Spurs on March 6.

Only the top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff, to tip off on March 8, with the NBA G League Final set on March 11.

Sotto, however, is expected to miss a big chunk of those games as he is set to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers this February.

Under the agreement Sotto and Ignite had, the 18-year-old wunderkind will immediately return to the United States after the series of games.

With him also undergoing the mandatory quarantine period, the earliest the 7-foot-3 center can enter the bubble will be at around Feb. 27 in the United States, leaving him with just four to five games in the regular season and in time for the playoffs if Ignite does crack the top eight.