Kai Sotto takes on big boys as he joins Mighty in Dubai Invitational

KAI Sotto finally gets his chance to prove he can cut it with the big boys as the 17-year-old wunderkind linked up with Mighty Sports.

Head coach Charles Tiu bared the big news on Tuesday, saying the 7-foot-2 center set to join the team in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

"Welcome to our Mighty Sports team @kzsottolive. Pleased to share that Kai Sotto will be playing for us in Dubai. ???? you there. Excited to be reunited with Kai," Tiu posted on his Twitter account.

This will be Sotto's first run with the club, which is tying up with eMedsure and Go for Gold for this invitational tournament.

Last season's UAAP Juniors MVP is currently training in the US with Atlanta-based The Skills Factory.

He later posted about the Dubai stint on his Twitter page: