    Basketball

    Kai Sotto still out with knee soreness as Adelaide hosts Illawarra

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Kai Sotto
    Kai Sotto is out for the sixth straight game, two in the regular season.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    KAI Sotto will still be on the bench for the Adelaide 36ers home debut against the Illawarra Hawks in the National Basketball League on Sunday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

    The team on Saturday announced the Filipino teen's status, once again citing knee soreness as the reason for his continued rest.

    This stretches Sotto's missed games to six straight, including preseason matches.

    Adelaide lost its season opener, 85-73 to the Perth Wildcats on Friday, but is expecting a big bounce back from its leaders Daniel Johnson, Cameron Bairstow, and Dusty Hannahs.

    Adelaide 36ersAdelaide looks to even its record.

    Also sitting out for the 36ers are Emmanuel Malou (knee soreness) and Sunday Dech (quadricep).

    Forward Hyrum Harris of New Zealand will be cleared to play for Adelaide on Sunday, while the team also activated development player Lachlan Olbrich.

    Sotto will hope to be finally cleared to play on Thursday against the Tasmania JackJumpers at MyState Bank Arena.

