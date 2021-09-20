Kai Sotto soaks up love from Pinoy community in Adelaide

KAI Sotto isn't wasting time soaking up the love from Adelaide.

Roughly two months before he starts his first season in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL), the Filipino community in the coastal city have thrown a party celebrating the arrival of the young star.

The 36ers shared a photo of Sotto spending time with his fellow Pinoys Down Under this past weekend.

"Kai enjoyed meeting and spending time with the community & we can't wait to see everyone again as we get closer to #NBL22!," the team wrote of the event hosted by the Filipino Communities Council of Australia.

The 19-year-old center certainly had fun, gamingly snapping photos with fellow Filipinos while also eating familiar food like lechon and ensaymada.

Sotto is preparing for his debut with the 36ers, where he will be the first Filipino to ever play in the NBL.

Adelaide recently named CJ Bruton as its new head coach ahead of the season's start come Nov. 18.

