Kai Sotto solid on defense as Adelaide beats Illawara

KAI Sotto once again went scoreless for the Adelaide 36ers but this time, his side pulled off the 90-80 victory over the Illawarra Hawks in the 2022-23 NBL season on Saturday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center only logged 11 minutes and missed both of his shots but made his presence felt on the defensive end, grabbing seven rebounds and rejecting two shots in the home team's first win.

Craig Randall II took care of the scoring for Adelaide with his 28 points built from six treys, to go with four boards and three assists.

Robert Franks had 16 points and nine rebounds, Antonius Cleveland collected 16 points, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, and Daniel Johnson got 10 points, eight dimes, and five boards in the win.

The 36ers just poured it on in the fourth quarter, using a 32-point fourth quarter finishing kick to rebound from their 97-72 defeat to Tasmania JackJumpers last Thursday.

Adelaide turns its attention to the Sydney Kings on the road on Friday.

Deng Deng paced Illawarra (1-3) with 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the defeat.

