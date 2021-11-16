Kai Sotto sits out preseason match vs Perth as Adelaide shuffles lineup

KAI Sotto will sit out the Adelaide 36ers game against the Perth Wildcats in Wednesday's NBL Blitz preseason game at MyState Bank Arena in Tasmania.

The team released its roster for today's game and left the Filipino wunderkind's name out as coach CJ Bruton continues to shuffle his roster ahead of the Dec. 3 opening.

Sotto was solid in his first tour of duty last Sunday, tallying seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes of play as Adelaide took the 91-87 overtime win over the Cairns Taipans.

The 36ers also sat out Daniel Johnson for the game and will give more time to former Chicago Bulls center Cameron Bairstow in this game, while also fielding young guns Isaac Humphries and Mojave King for the duel against Perth.

Still, Sotto is expected to suit up in the coming games with the Adelaide's next game being a preview of the season opener against the Tasmania JackJumpers on Sunday at Ulverstone Sports and Leisure Centre.

