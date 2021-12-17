Kai Sotto finally set for Adelaide debut vs Cairns

KAI Sotto is finally making his much-awaited debut for the Adelaide 36ers this Saturday against the Cairns Taipans.

Kai Sotto NBL debut

The club announced the activation of the Filipino wunderkind on Friday, paving the way for his first game in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

The game is at 5 p.m. (Manila time) at Cairns Convention Centre.

Sotto has missed Adelaide's first four games this 2021-22 NBL season due to knee soreness.

Without him, the 36ers have split their first four games, although they are currently on a two-game win streak after an 83-80 win over the Tasmania JackJumpers last Dec. 9 and a 98-85 victory over the New Zealand Breakers last Sunday.

Sotto has only seen action in one preseason game, posting seven points and five rebounds in Adelaide's 91-87 win, coincidentally also against Cairns back in Nov. 14.

Now, 36ers coach CJ Bruton will have to find a way to integrate the 7-foot-3 center to his rotation that has guys like Daniel Johnson, Cameron Bairstow, and Mitch McCarron up front.

This will also be Sotto's first chance to team up with former Memphis Grizzlies guard Dusty Hannahs, who has been the driving force for Adelaide early in the season.

That leaves Sunday Dech, who is nursing a quadricep injury, as the only player who has yet to see action for Adelaide this season.

