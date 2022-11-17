Kai Sotto scores eight in Adelaide return

KAI Sotto was a big boost off the bench for Adelaide 36ers as they fended off Melbourne United, 91-86, in the 2022-23 NBL season on Thursday at John Cain Arena.

Kai Sotto stats Adelaide vs Melbourne United

The Filipino center scored eight points in 17 minutes of play, alongside four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

It was a solid return for Sotto after helping Gilas Pilipinas sweep the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers in road games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Robert Franks paced Adelaide with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Drmic got 21 points, five boards, two assists, and two steals, and Antonius Cleveland had 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

The 36ers evened their standing to 4-4 in their first game since letting go import Craig Randall II.

Melbourne relied on Rayjon Tucker's 23 points and five rebounds in the loss.

