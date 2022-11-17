Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Nov 17
    Basketball

    Kai Sotto scores eight in Adelaide return

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Kai Sotto Adelaide 36ers NBL
    PHOTO: @Adelaide36ers on Twitter

    KAI Sotto was a big boost off the bench for Adelaide 36ers as they fended off Melbourne United, 91-86, in the 2022-23 NBL season on Thursday at John Cain Arena.

    Kai Sotto stats Adelaide vs Melbourne United

    The Filipino center scored eight points in 17 minutes of play, alongside four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

    It was a solid return for Sotto after helping Gilas Pilipinas sweep the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers in road games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

    Robert Franks paced Adelaide with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Drmic got 21 points, five boards, two assists, and two steals, and Antonius Cleveland had 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 36ers evened their standing to 4-4 in their first game since letting go import Craig Randall II.

      Melbourne relied on Rayjon Tucker's 23 points and five rebounds in the loss.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: @Adelaide36ers on Twitter

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again