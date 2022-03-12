Kai Sotto's season-best-tying effort ends up in vain as 36ers woes worsen

KAI Sotto's season-best-tying effort ended up in smokes as the Adelaide 36ers' late rally fell short, bowing to the New Zealand Breakers, 84-75, Saturday in the 2021-22 NBL season.

Kai Sotto NBL news

The Filipino center dropped 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter rally, as well as grabbing seven rebounds, but the 36ers just can't get through the six-point barrier to succumb to their fifth straight defeat.

Commemorating the 20-year anniversary of its 2002 championship at the old Adelaide 36ers Arena, Adelaide fought back from a 16-point deficit and an 11-point hole in the fourth quarter to get to within six, 81-75, with 1:38 to play after a Hyrum Harris bucket.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 36ers still secured one more stop in the ensuing possession, but Dusty Hannahs and Daniel Johnson could not convert on the other end.

It only opened the window for Chasson Randle to deliver the dagger with his corner three in the last 25.4 seconds to secure the win for the Breakers.

Hugo Besson topped New Zealand with 17 points, four assists, and three rebounds, while Peyton Siva got 16 points, five dimes, four boards, and three steals to snap its four-game skid and improve to 5-13.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from Sotto, Adelaide drew solid games from Daniel Johnson and Sunday Dech, both of whom had 12 in the loss.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough as the 36ers sunk to a 5-12 card as they head home to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre to face the Cairns Taipans on Friday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.