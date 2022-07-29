Kai Sotto set for Adelaide 36ers return in NBL

KAI Sotto will return to the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia after his bid to play in the NBA through the draft.

Kai Sotto makes NBL return

This was revealed by Adelaide coach CJ Bruton in an interview with Aussie Hoopla Podcast.

“He is, he is,” said Bruton in the podcast, the story of which was picked up by the official website of the NBL.

Sotto is making a comeback to the team after he was left undrafted the recent NBA draft. The Filipino big man had a relatively solid showing for the 36ers last season, and got a lot of following that enabled him to win the 2022 Fans’ MVP.

Bruton welcomed the return of Sotto to the 36ers.

“Everyone has thoughts and dreams and Kai’s dream is to get to the NBA. I thought he was two years away from doing that. Clearly, he put his name in and he couldn’t get it out.”

“Right now, it’s focusing on, ‘How do you help the 36ers and get yourself back in a spot that now everyone’s looking at you, you are ready now?’” Bruton said.

