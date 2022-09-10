Perth downs Adelaide, spoils Kai Sotto double-double in tune-up game

KAI Sotto was solid in his return to Australia as he put up a double-double in Adelade's 98-87 defeat to Perth in a tune-up game on Friday in Eaton.

In his first game back with the National Basketball League (NBL) squad after trying to find a way to the NBA in the offseason, the Filipino center had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Sotto dazzled the crowd with dunks in the first half to help the 36ers grab a 48-47 halftime lead.

But the Wildcats went on a 14-3 barrage after the break to seize control of the game.

Antonius Cleveland was a problem for Adelaide as he led Perth with 23 points.

Nonetheless, 36ers coach CJ Bruton was pleased with his team's performance as he expects big things from Sotto as well as holdovers Daniel Johnson and new faces in Kyrin Galloway and Nick Marshall.

"It was good to play in front of crowds again and see the boys on the floor. It was exciting. It’ll be an exciting season ahead," he said.

