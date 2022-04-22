Kai Sotto's 16 points in vain as Adelaide collapses in endgame

KAI Sotto put up 16 points and four rebounds, but the Adelaide 36ers blew a 16-point fourth quarter lead against South East Melbourne Phoenix, 94-91, on Friday in the 2021-22 NBL season at John Cain Arena.

The Filipino teenager came off the bench and did a solid job in helping establish the 72-55 third-quarter lead for the 36ers.

Adelaide even enjoyed the 80-64 advantage with 8:12 remaining, but South East Melbourne staged a dizzying 30-11 assault to deliver the shocker behind big treys from Cameron Gliddon and Izayah Le'afa.

Horror loss

The humiliating loss wasted Sunday Dech's 20-point, 5-assist performance as the 36ers saw their two-game win run snapped.

Daniel Johnson contributed 18 points, six boards, and two dimes, while Dusty Hannahs got 18 points and three dimes in the penultimate game of the season.

Gliddon paced South East Melbourne with 24 points built from six treys, on top of six rebounds and two assists.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Xavier Munford and Brandon Ashley had 14 points each, while Chinese center Zhou Qi got 12 points and seven boards in the win to climb up to 14-13.

The Phoenix won the season series over the 36ers after taking the 83-76 win last March 4. Adelaide did take the March 27 tiff, 100-92.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 36ers will end their season this Sunday against the New Zealand Breakers at MyState Bank Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.