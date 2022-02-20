Kai Sotto plays solid defense as Adelaide gets back at Cairns

DEFENSE did it for Kai Sotto as his active presence down low helped the Adelaide 36ers shake off a lethargic start and score an 82-71 victory over the Cairns Taipans in the 2021-22 NBL season on Sunday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino teen pro had a role in Adelaide's rally from an early 14-point deficit, finishing with five points, five rebounds, and three blocks as he was a plus-14 in his 12 minutes on the floor.

Sotto's presence was a big boost as the home team climbed out of an early 13-1 hole and staged a superb second quarter rally to tie it at 34 at halftime.

Daniel Johnson led Adelaide with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks to earn the bounce back win and improve to 5-7.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kai Sotto and the 36ers improve their record to 5-7.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Mitch McCarron added 14 points, six boards, five steals, and four dimes, Sunday Dech had 13 points, five assists, and three rebounds, and Dusty Hannahs scored 10 off the bench after missing the 36ers last game.

It was a sweet victory for Adelaide as it got back at Cairns after a 93-67 loss on Dec. 18.

The 36ers will be back in action on Friday against the Illawarra Hawks at WIN Entertainment Centre.

Stephen Zimmerman paced the Taipans with 21 points and 14 rebounds, but his efforts couldn't stop his side from dropping their fourth straight loss and sink to 3-8.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.