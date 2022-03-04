Kai Sotto plays solid game, but Adelaide 36ers fade in endgame

KAI Sotto's key defensive plays late could not save the Adelaide 36ers from a loss to South East Melbourne Phoenix, 83-76, Friday in the 2021-22 NBL season at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino teenager made a key block and grabbed a huge offensive rebound in the final two minutes, but the home team failed to capitalize on their chances to suffer their third consecutive defeat.

Sotto finished with four points and a season-best nine rebounds, to go with three blocks and two assists as the 36ers fell to 5-10.

Daniel Johnson tied the game at 76 with a putback with 1:22 left, but Kyle Adnam drained a go-ahead three before Brandon Ashley got away for the layup to make it a five-point game, 81-76 in the last 12.4 seconds.

Ryan Broekhoff iced the game with a pair of freebies in the last 4.1 ticks to cap off a solid game marked by 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Creek leads Melbourne

Mitch Creek led the way with 29 points, seven boards, five assists, and two steals, while Izayah Le'afa got 11 points and two rebounds as South East Melbourne Phoenix improved to 11-5 after its third straight win.

Johnson paced Adelaide with 31 points, eight rebounds, and four dimes in the team's first game without head coach CJ Bruton, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The 36ers end this three-game homestand on Sunday against the Perth Wildcats.

