Kai Sotto logs five minutes as Adelaide begins NBL season on wrong foot

KAI Sotto finished with four points, three rebounds, and one steal as the Adelaide 36ers bowed to the Tasmania JackJumpers, 97-72, to start their 2022-23 NBL campaign at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center only logged five minutes of play and made one of his three shots, all of them coming in garbage time after the home team fell behind early and failed to recover in a disappointing start to its season.

The 36ers were coming off an impressive preseason crowned by a win over the NBA's Phoenix Suns, raising the hopes of their fans in Sotto's second season with the ballclub.

However, Adelaide found itself on the back foot early as Tasmania was sizzling from the get-go, jumping to a 32-10 start and extending the lead to a high of 27 on the way to the wire-to-wire victory.

Josh Magette powered the JackJumpers with 23 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and four steals while four other players hit double figures in scoring.

Adelaide leaned on Craig Randall II's 18 points but he only made two treys in the game, while also collecting three boards and three assists.

Robert Franks chipped in 14 points and four rebounds, as Antonius Cleveland had 10 points and five boards for the 36ers.

Adelaide gets a chance to atone on Saturday when it hosts the Illawarra Hawks.

