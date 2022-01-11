Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Coach hoping Kai Sotto can suit up when 36ers return to action

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Kai Sotto Adelaide 36ers practice
    Kai Sotto has seen action in only one of Adelaide's five games.

    ADELAIDE 36ers coach CJ Bruton is taking the extended break as a positive for Kai Sotto, believing that the young Filipino player is already at full strength for the full grind of the ongoing 2021-22 season of the National Basketball League (NBL).

    Speaking to Sixers Fix, the first-year mentor said the postponements due to the rise in COVID-19 infections have derailed the groove of the team, yet it also worked in their favor for injured players such as Sotto to heal up.

    "The seven days off our feet, I think, hurt a lot of our players when we were behind closed doors, but [Sotto has] definitely come back," he said.

    "And as he has all off-season and since I've been here, he has shown his ability to impact the game not only on the defensive end but also the offensive end."

    Sotto missed Adelaide's first four games of the regular season due to knee soreness.

    He made his 36ers debut on Dec. 18 in their 93-67 defeat to the Cairns Taipans where he posted one point, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in nine minutes and 50 seconds of play.

    Kai Sotto is waiting for his knee to heal before making his NBL debut.Kai Sotto and the 36ers are running eighth with a 2-3 win-loss card.

    Since then, six Adelaide games have been postponed which kept him and the rest of the team in the freezer.

    Nonetheless, Bruton still has high hopes that Sotto can make an impact in his freshman year in Australia and expects the continued development of the 7-foot-3 center as the season goes along.

    "By being so big, he has the ability by being so big he can dominant around the rim in that role. I see it no differently coming into our next game as well," he said.

