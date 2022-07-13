Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kai Sotto parts ways with Joel Bell, signs with renowned Wasserman

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Kai Sotto Joel Bell
    Kai Sotto and Joel Bell have worked together until the Pinoy center went undrafted in the NBA Draft.

    KAI Sotto seems to have tolled the bell on his agent Joel Bell.

    Kai Sotto parts ways with Joel Bell

    The 7-foot-3 center announced on his Instagram account that he has signed with Wasserman as he looks to continue his bid to make it to the NBA.

    Sotto was previously handled by Bell Sports that paved the way for his stint with Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

    The two remained closely working with each other when the Filipino big man declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately went undrafted.

    Since then, Sotto's next move has been filled with mystery with Bell initially stating that the 20-year-old will join Gilas Pilipinas for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia -- a move that the Filipino prodigy himself recanted.

    Bell also said that the NBA Summer League is not in the pipeline for Sotto -- another statement that was rebuffed -- as their camp refused to lock him up to one team while continuing to consider their options.

      Offers have since ran dry for Sotto as the NBA Summer League commenced this month and nothing has been heard from him since then.

      Wasserman, on the other hand, boasts a number of bonafide NBA stars to its camp, among them Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook.

