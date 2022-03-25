Kai Sotto never loses sight of his NBA dream

KAI Sotto isn't losing sight of his ultimate goal of making it to the NBA.

The 7-foot-2 center stressed his desire to be the first homegrown Filipino drafted in the league even as he winds up his first year as a professional in Australia.

"Ang goal ko ay makadating sa NBA," he told The Philippine Times (Australia) as he made media rounds this past week. "Ako naman at the end of the day gusto ko ay gumawa ng mabuti sa pamilya ko at maka-inspire ng mga younger generation na kaya din nila ma-achieve yung goal nila."

"Kung kaya ni Kai, kaya din nila."

It's an unwavering commitment from Sotto to chase his dreams, yet one that really shouldn't come as a surprise given how he was taught to reach for the stars at an early age.

"As a young boy, I dreamed of playing in the PBA like my father Ervin Sotto. But when I started playing basketball in high school, my coaches and teammates including my father encouraged me to dream big," the 19-year-old told SBS Filipino.

"They said I can make it to the NBA as long as I continue to work hard and remain dedicated to the sport."

Kai keeps eyes on goal

Even when he encountered hiccups in his foray to the NBA G League Ignite team, Sotto never quit on his goals. And as he continues his campaign with the Adelaide 36ers, he's just firm in his desire to continuously improve in the hope of making the leap of faith to the NBA in the future.

One thing working for Sotto is his father Ervin's arrival in Australia as he rekindles his partnership with his first mentor to further develop his game Down Under.

"Moving to another country was a big step for me in pursuing my NBA dream but it wasn’t that difficult since my parents and siblings were by my side supporting my decision. My father plays a big role in my basketball career; he taught me to respect the game," he said.

"I remember playing basketball in the streets back in Manila where my father encouraged me to play as a young boy. Every fall, every bruise helped me become the player I am today. It wasn’t easy but it helped shape me into the player I am."

And now that he's closer than ever to those aspirations, Sotto vows to continue putting in the work to make it to the NBA.

"Training is very important. You will not be able to achieve your goal [or] succeed if you don’t work hard. You need to put in the effort," he said.

