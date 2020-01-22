Kai Sotto named MVP as TSF National tops Atlanta invitational tourney

KAI Sotto earned top individual honors in leading TSF National to a 112-102 victory over Believe Prep of South Carolina in the title match of the The Skills Factory King Invitational on Tuesday in Atlanta.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto had 27 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in 25 minutes of play as TSF National completed a three-game sweep of the tournament.

Sotto was hailed as the MVP, averaging 27.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and 3.0 assists.

PHOTO: Kai Sotto Twitter

Continue reading below ↓

The 17-year-old former UAAP Juniors MVP has been garnering interest in the United States, with Kentucky and Georgia Tech among possible destinations.

Sotto was expected to join Mighty Sports Philippines in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament this weekend, but plans fell through, with the team citing "unresolved logistical and scheduling issues on (Sotto's) part."