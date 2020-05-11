Kai Sotto decides to take act to the NBA G-League select program: report

KAI Sotto has committed to the NBA G-League select program.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that the 7-foot-2 wunderkind became the first international prospect to join the groundbreaking path.

Sotto, who turned 18 on Monday, has been training with The Skills Factory in Atlanta for the past year and has been constantly wooed by European ballclubs and colleges in the United States.

At posting time, however, Sotto's representatives in the US have declined to confirm the move in messages sent to SPIN's US-based NBA columnist Homer Sayson.

Once the move becomes officials, the 7-foot-2 center will team up with Fil-Am high-flyer Jalen Green, who was the first commit to the NBA G-League select program.

The path serves as an avenue for prospects who opt to skip college and take a year before entering the NBA, keeping them in the US rather than accepting international offers from the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) or the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Aside from the two, also part of the program are top prospects Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix as the NBA G-League fields a team based in Southern California unaffiliated with any of the existing teams in the developmental league.

Once official, Kai is set to become the third Pinoy to play in the NBA G-League after Japeth Aguilar with the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2012 and Ray Parks with the Texas Legends in 2015-16.

Coming off an MVP campaign with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in the UAAP juniors division, Sotto took his act overseas in 2019 to strengthen his cause as he hopes to become the first homegrown Filipino player to make it to the NBA.

