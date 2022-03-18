Kai Sotto a force on defense, off the boards as Adelaide ends slump

KAI Sotto missed all of his seven shots but was a force on defense and off the boards as the Adelaide 36ers snapped a five-game skid with a 83-57 win over the Cairns Taipans on Friday in the 2021-22 NBL season at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino wunderkind only scored two points but still grabbed eight rebounds and collected two blocks, an assist and a steal in 17 minutes of the bench.

Sotto's contributions on the defensive end and off the boards were more than enough with Mitch McCarron carrying the load with 21 points, nine boards, three steals, and two assists for Adelaide.

The 36ers improved to a 6-12 (win-loss) record while keeping the Taipans at the bottom of the standings on a 4-13 card.

The 36ers also got big help from Cameron Bairstow's 12 points and six rebounds, as well as Tad Dufelmeier who had 10 and five.

Buoyed by its home fans, Adelaide used a 10-0 blast to end the third quarter to build the 61-51 cushion before muffling Cairns to just six points in the payoff period and cruise to the 26-point conquest.

Keanu Pinder topped Cairns in the defeat with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Adelaide hits the road again on Sunday when it plays the Melbourne United at John Cain Arena.

