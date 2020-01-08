Kai Sotto meets with Tigers coaches in visit to Auburn University

KAI Sotto made another unofficial visit to a Division I NCAA school.

The 17-year-old center this time soaked in the atmosphere in Auburn University, roaming the Alabama campus with his father Ervin.

PHOTO: Charles Tiu Twitter

The 7-foot-2 Sotto met with coaches Bruce Pearl and Wes Flanigan as the Tigers showed interest in securing a commitment from the UAAP Season 81 Juniors MVP from Ateneo.

Continue reading below ↓

Auburn has been in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament for the past two years and reached the Final Four last year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

NBA legend Charles Barkley is the most prominent product of the Tigers, leading the team to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1984.

This is Sotto's third school visit after earlier spending time in Kentucky and Georgia Tech. He also had a talk with DePaul coach Dave Leitao late last year.

Continue reading below ↓

Sotto is currently training with Atlanta-based The Skills Factory, and is set to play for Mighty Sports in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament later this month.