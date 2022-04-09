Kai Sotto sparks late rally, but Adelaide falls to 3rd straight loss

KAI Sotto posted five points in the fourth quarter but the Adelaide 36ers' rally fell short as they suffered an 84-77 defeat to the Sydney Kings Saturday in the 2021-22 NBL season at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Kai Sotto NBL news

The Filipino center finished with eight points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block as the home team attempted to stop the sizzling Kings.

After trailing by 15, 64-49, late in the third period, Adelaide got to within six, 72-66, after a Hyrum Harris hook with 4:39 left.

Continue reading below ↓

But Sydney uncorked a 12-3 barrage to run away with the 84-69 edge with 1:46 remaining with Xavier Cooks unleashing nine of his 22 points in the payoff period, to go with nine boards, three blocks, and two assists.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dejan Vasiljevic got 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists, Jarell Martin also had 13 points, six boards, an assist, and a block, and Jaylen Adams got 12 points and five assists for the Kings, which claimed their 11th consecutive victory to rise to 16-7.

It's also a more decisive win for Sydney over Adelaide after taking the 93-90 decision last Feb. 27.

Daniel Johnson carried the 36ers with 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Harris and Todd Withers both got 10.

Adelaide suffered its third straight defeat to drop to 7-16, and will make a quick pivot when it faces the Brisbane Bullets on Monday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.