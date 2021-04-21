Kai Sotto says he and Kobe Paras can help each other fulfill dream

KAI Sotto is elated to stand alongside Kobe Paras chasing their dream.

"I’m very happy to have Kobe with East West Private," he said a day after Paras ended his collegiate career at University of the Philippines to pursue opportunities overseas.

Paras is the latest high-profile profile player to join the EWP stable and he got a warm welcome from the teen prodigy.

"Sobrang excited ako to work alongside Kobe, and to help each other na mag-succeed sa sari-sarili naming mga path," said Sotto, who is currently training in Miami.

Sotto himself is on a journey of his own after agreeing to a multi-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

But before he heads Down Under, he gave a stamp of approval to Paras' move.

"Di alam ng maraming tao pero yung East West Private, nandyan lang yan talaga para tumulong para sa mga Filipino basketball players," said Sotto, who has been under the firm's care since 2018.

"Talagang wala silang hinihingi sa yo. Talagang tutulungan ka lang nila na abutin yung dreams mo, lalo na’t kilala ko si Kobe and similar yung dreams namin, similar yung mga goals namin sa buhay."