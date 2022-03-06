Kai Sotto goes scoreless in first-ever start as Adelaide drops 4th straight

KAI Sotto made his first start but no longer saw action in the second half as the Adelaide 36ers bowed to the Perth Wildcats, 92-73, on Sunday in the 2021-22 NBL season at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center picked up two fouls in the first quarter and went scoreless in his seven minutes and 56 seconds of play, only registering a rebound and a turnover as the home team stumbled to their fourth straight defeat.

The 36ers dropped to 5-11.

Thigh injury hounds Sotto

Sotto's first starting nod turned out to be an uneventful one as the 36ers fell behind early, 18-4, and stared at a 20-point deficit, 58-38, with 8:03 still to play in the third period.

Making things worse was a thigh injury suffered by Sotto, who checked out with 6:13 left in the second quarter and never returned.

Adelaide did stage a rally to get within seven, 78-71, after a Todd Withers and-one play, but Perth responded with a killer 14-2 finishing kick to secure the victory.

Bryce Cotton paced the Wildcats (10-6) with 27 points on 6-of-10 clip from deep, on top of seven assists and three rebounds, while Todd Blanchfield ignited the early assault, pouring in 17 of his 22 points in the first quarter, to go with his nine boards.

Vic Law added 22 points of his own, as well as 11 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks as Perth posted back-to-back wins.

Adelaide relied on Daniel Johnson's team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds, as Tad Dufelmeier got 15 points, six boards, and two assists. Dusty Hannahs and Sunday Dech had 10 each in the losing cause.

The 36ers will hope to end this skid against the New Zealand Breakers next Saturday at Adelaide Arena.

