Kai Sotto eager to start working with coach Brian Shaw in G League

THIS early, Kai Sotto is already looking forward to his mentorship with Brian Shaw in the NBA G League.

The 18-year-old Filipino expressed his excitement as Shaw's hiring became official.

"Much respect and excited to be lead by Coach Shaw," Sotto posted on Twitter.

The NBA G League has formally introduced Shaw as the head coach of the select team, handling the new team unaffiliated with any of the existing squads in the developmental league.

Continue reading below ↓

"Brian’s extensive experience and success as an NBA player and coach make him a natural choice to lead the new NBA G League team," said NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We look forward to watching these terrific young players develop their skills and grow as professionals under Brian's leadership.”

Shaw, 54, was head coach of the Denver Nuggets for less than two seasons and worked as an assistant to Luke Walton in the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016 to 2019. He is a 14-year NBA veteran and was a part of the Lakers' three-peat from 2000 to 2002.

“I’m excited to serve as head coach of the new NBA G League team. This is a new and different challenge in my career, and I’m ready to get to work mentoring, coaching and developing the next generation of NBA stars," said Shaw.

In the select team, he won't just be tasked in handling Sotto, but will also be responsible in honing and preparing top prospects Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.